Low-dose aspirin linked to bleeding in the skull, report says

A new report appears to link taking low-dose aspirin with an increased risk of bleeding in the skull.

The journal JAMA Neurology published the report Monday.

In it, researchers analyzed data from 13 previous studies involving more than 130,000 people ages 42 to 74.

They said the subjects did not have a history of heart disease or stroke, but they received either aspirin or a placebo to prevent the conditions.

The researchers concluded the risk of a head bleed was higher for those who took low-dose aspirin.

According to the data, people who took the placebo had a 0.46 percent risk of head bleeds during the combined trial periods, but the risk was 0.63 percent for those who took the aspirin.

An aspirin is typically defined as low-dose if it is between 75 and 100 milligrams. Most over-the-counter pills are around 81 milligrams.

