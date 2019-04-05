50th Vermont Home and Garden show kicks-off Saturday

Good news for homeowners, there's a place where you can get inspiration on those projects you've been waiting all winter to start.

The 50th Vermont Home and Garden show starts Saturday.

Organizers say the Champlain Valley Expo will be a one-stop shop for people and a great opportunity to get an idea of what it's going to take to start those home projects.

There will be about 200 booths filled with builders and venders ready to talk about design, duration and cost of those projects.

Jim Bradley, the president of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Vermont says the timing of the show is perfect because right now is downtime before construction seasons really takes off.

"As soon as the weather warms up everyone wants to start running their projects and then people are calling up and saying when can you get here? Well, we've already had 100 calls like that. So that's why coming to the home show, interacting with the builders and venders; getting that process started now assures you that place in line going forward into the build season," said Bradley.

New this year, there will be an energy pavilion which will give homeowners who are interested in having an energy efficient home a chance to see what that actually looks like and ask questions.

Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $6 for people over 12 and free for anyone under 12.