Sheffield honoring Revolutionary War, War of 1812 veterans

A small town in Vermont's rural Northeast Kingdom is going to be honoring local soldiers who served in the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812.

The Caledonian Record reports a granite marker is going to be dedicated May 24 at the Town House Museum on Berry Hill Road.

The push for the memorial to the service of more than a dozen local men who served in the two wars came from Sheffield native Norma L. Berry Williams, who now lives in Bennington. She spent five years studying the historical records to honor the veterans and to be sure their names would be remembered forever.

Two volumes of information that Williams collected will become available for anyone to see at the museum.

