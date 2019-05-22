NY man caught with hand-drawn inspection sticker for car

A New York man gets an A for effort, but a T for ticket after making a construction paper inspection sticker for his car.

A Montgomery County sheriff's deputy noticed the handiwork after pulling over Manuel Muniz this week, WRGB reported.

Although the sticker was hand-drawn, it didn't lack for details. Its creator even included a barcode at the top and a hole punch over the month, just like a real one would have.

"So, we appreciate people who take some initiative, however, this will not work as your vehicle inspection sticker, NICE TRY!!" the sheriff's department said on its Facebook page.

Muniz was given a ticket for driving an unregistered vehicle.

