Vermont Guard returns from massive training

The Vermont Army National Guard and their equipment are returning home from training in Louisiana.

Nearly1,000 Vermont troops and some 600 military vehicles took part in what's called the Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation. The simulated war zone prepares soldiers for possible deployment.

The "Super Bowl" of National Guard training in Fort Polk brought together over 4,000 soldiers from 18 states.

"Essentially, we could be called up at anytime, so it's preparing you for mobilizations and making sure that you are fully trained. So, it's one of the best, most realistic trainings you're going to get," said Vermont Army National Guard Spc. Courtney Ireland.

Numerous convoys have been heading from the Burlington rail yards to the Camp Ethan Allan Training Site in Jericho. Officials say say most of the traffic will be wrapped up no later than Saturday.