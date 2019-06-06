Father of Saxtons River teen killed in crash offers forgiveness to driver

A grieving Saxtons River father who last month lost his teen son in a car crash is offering forgiveness to the youth who was behind the wheel.

Vincenzo and James Ruggiero

It's pain that no parent ever wants to feel -- the death of a child. Fifteen-year-old Vincenzo Ruggiero was a passenger in a car that spun out of control and hit several trees on the Morse Brook Road in Westminster. The freshman at Bellows Falls Union High School died the next day from his injuries. Several weeks after that crash, the teen's father is still struggling with the loss. "I'm the proudest father I could ever be. I just hope I can do the same for him," said James Ruggiero, Vincenzo's father. "You can't use words. There is no words for it."

Ruggiero says the stories about his son have been pouring in since the tragedy on May 18. Like the time he comforted a classmate who was having a bad day. "A chair slid open, someone plopped down with a goofy smile on his face and 'Do you want to talk about it?' That is how he met my son," he said.

Flowers have also been filling the Ruggiero's front porch. The heartbroken dad says the community's support means the world to him. "I had a letter from a young kid with four quarters in it to go into Vincenzo's scholarship fund. You know, the power of feeling this is what is making me through a lot of nights," Ruggiero said.

Authorities say speed was a factor in the crash. The Vermont State Police are continuing their investigation in conjunction with the Windham County State's Attorneys office.

The driver of the car, 16-year-old Owen Perry, was one of Vincenzo's best friends. "He's always looked up to Owen. Owen's always been a brother to him as well as a son to me," Ruggiero said.

No charges have been filed in the case. Ruggiero says he hopes it stays that way. His sadness turns to sympathy when talking about the young man who was behind the wheel. "I feel sorry for his heart and everything else -- his guilt. I lost my son but he lost his brother and he has guilt that he did it. It doesn't matter what anything else happens. I just want him to be good," Ruggiero said.

And when asked how he wants his son to be remembered, Ruggiero says everyone can honor his life with simple acts of kindness. "Just his passion, his love of making sure everybody is happy and always trying to put a smile on people's faces. A lot of the world has a lot of bad in it. It is nice to have someone who is willing to do that," Ruggiero said.

The details of the scholarship are still being ironed out but it will likely go to students at Bellows Falls High School and the Kurin Hattin School where Vincenzo also attended.

