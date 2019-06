It was a tradition for years -- the playing of the national anthem at the end of television stations' broadcast day.

Gray Television stations across the country will begin airing the national anthem each day. (Source: Gray DC)

Now, Gray Television stations in 93 markets across the country will once again play "The Star-Spangled Banner" each day.

Watch the premiere edition in the video box above.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.