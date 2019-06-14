Bentley's new sedan goes 207 mph

If you've got to have the fastest sedan on the block, Bentley has you covered.

The company unveiled its new Flying Spur four-door sedan Tuesday, and it can go 207 mph.

According to Road & Track magazine, that will make it the world's fastest production sedan when it debuts.

The luxury car also has roomy leather seats, a panoramic sunroof and wood veneers.

Its 626-horsepower turbocharged 12-cylinder engine can get the car from zero to 60 in fewer than 3.7 seconds.

Bentley hasn't said how much the car will cost, but the most recent version of its Flying Spur set buyers back $245,000.

That's about $100,000 more than the 2020 BMW Alpina B7, which tops out at 205 mph.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.