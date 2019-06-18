Love ribs and travel? Have we got a job for you

If you like barbecued ribs and road trips, then Reynolds Wrap has quite the tasty- though temporary- job offer for you.

The company is looking to pay someone $10,000 to travel the country for two weeks in August on a quest to find the best BBQ ribs.

The chosen BBQ aficionado - who'll go by the designated title "Chief Grilling Officer" - will be "busy tasting and savoring BBQ ribs from some of the top BBQ rib cities in the country," according to the company website.

Along with a $10,000 stipend, the CGO will get prepaid travel and lodging for him or herself and a guest.

The CGO will also be responsible for sharing tips, "grilling techniques and photos" on the company website and social media channels, "so grilling enthusiasts at home can make drool-worthy BBQ ribs on their own."

"If you don't mind being paid to taste test some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap(R) Chief Grilling Officer," the company said on its website.

If you're interested, you'll need to submit a photo of yourself "grilling your favorite recipe," and a 100-word explanation on why Reynolds Wrap should pick you. Applications can be emailed to careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com.

But you'll need to be fast about it - applications will close on Wednesday, June 19, at 12 a.m. CT.

