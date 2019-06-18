Megadeth's Dave Mustaine announces he has throat cancer

Megadeth guitarist and vocalist Dave Mustaine has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

"It's clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I've faced obstacles before," he said in a Facebook post. "I'm working closely with my doctors, and we've mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate."

The treatment has already begun, Mustaine said, adding the band will cancel most of its shows this year.

He promised Megadeth would be back on the road as soon as possible. Details will be on the band's website.

Megadeth has racked up 12 Grammy nominations since forming in 1983. It won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance in 2017.

"Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow-up to 'Dystopia' - which I can't wait for everyone to hear," Mustaine said.

"I'll keep everyone posted."

