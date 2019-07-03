'Baby Trump' balloon gets permit for July 4 event in DC

"Baby Trump" is set to crash the president's Fourth of July bash.

The infamous 20-foot-tall balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a baby wearing a diaper will likely be hanging around Washington, D.C., on Thursday during Trump's "Salute to America" event.

The National Park Service issued a permit to Code Pink, the group behind the balloon, to display it on the National Mall near the Washington Monument on July 4 during the event.

However, there's one hiccup "Baby Trump" organizers are dealing with: They don't have permission to fill the balloon with helium.

The permit states that "all balloons are prohibited" on the National Mall, but the Trump balloon would be allowed if it's "filled with cold air only and unable to achieve flight."

