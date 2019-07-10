Tyrannosaurus rex take to the race track at Washington casino

Race fans in Washington got a special Jurassic treat over the weekend.

The running Tyrannosaurus rex are actually employees of a local pest control company. (Source: CNN)

Emerald Downs took a break from racing its usual thoroughbreds to let some dinosaurs take the track and people loved it.

Video of the race has been shared on Facebook more than 260,000 times.

It's one of the many family-friendly promotions the track and casino, which is owned by the Muckleshoot tribe, runs each year.

Those T. rex arms may be pretty useless, but they sure put their legs to work!

