'Willy Wonka' actress Denise Nickerson dies at 62

Denise Nickerson, who starred as the gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde in 1971's "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," has died at the age of 62.

On a fundraising Facebook page for Nickerson, her son and daughter-in-law posted early Thursday, "She's gone."

Fox News reported she suffered a major medical emergency Monday and had to be admitted to a hospital intensive care unit near her Colorado home. Nickerson suffered a severe stroke in 2018, her family said on a GoFundMe page.

Nickerson had her first major acting role on "Dark Shadows," playing multiple parts the TV show from1968 to 1970.

At the age of 13, she got the role of one of the spoiled children who get to tour the outrageous chocolate factory in "Willy Wonka." She also appeared on "The Electric Company" before leaving the industry to pursue a career in nursing, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.