Montpelier's 'Do Good Fest' breaks attendance record

A Montpelier benefit concert smashed attendance records over the weekend.

Courtesy: National Life Group

Over 10,000 people came out to the Do Good Fest to see headliner Michael Franti and Spearhead, Noah Kahan, and other performers.

Organizers say 10,000 fans showed up, breaking previous attendance records of 7,500. They actually had to close the gates at 6 p.m. after they reached capacity.

The annual festival is free. Concertgoers pay for parking. The organizer of the event, National Life Group, will donate $50,000 dollars to Branches of Hope, which supports the needs of individuals and families receiving cancer care at Central Vermont Medical Center.

