Vermont company showcases American-made products at White House

Businesses from all 50 states showed off their American-made products at the White House Monday. It was the Trump administration's third annual "Made in America" showcase. The president and vice president were there to take a look at the homegrown goods. Washington Correspondent Alana Austin interviews the company from Vermont about their special recognition.

Vermont owner Stacy Manosh showcases homegrown rugged outerwear products at the White House's annual 'Made in America' summit in DC. (Source: GrayDC)

The White House is singling out Johnson Woolen Mills - a long-standing business in Vermont - for hiring and making their products right at home. Owner Stacy Manosh says she's thrilled to be at this Made in America summit.

"We keep the entire family warm," bragged Manosh.

From Vermont to the White House, Manosh showcases the rugged outerwear made right at home in Johnson.

"The people that work there, they take immense pride in all the products that they make. Everything goes out of there like it's going out to their grandfather," said Manosh.

From coats and wool to pants and vests suited for the bitter cold, Manosh says their winter gear goes back 177 years.

"There's nothing like American ingenuity. And Vermonters, we're very - we're rough, we work, we're stubborn - we don't give in. Our company has stick-to-it-iveness," said Manosh.

The president and vice president stopped by many of these displays, speaking with the guests from around the country to highlight shared values.

"While those here today create many different goods, you're also devoted to one of the greatest missions on earth - making the best products, from the best materials, with the best workers - anywhere in the world," said President Donald Trump.

Manosh, the fourth-generation owner, she's very excited for the many years to come at her business.

