Scott presents higher education incentives

Vermont officials Wednesday presented a suite of new education incentives they hope will encourage more Vermonters to attend college, boost jobs, and attract new families to the state.

"Some kind of post secondary education beyond high school is absolutely critical," said Vermont State Colleges Chancellor Jeb Spaulding.

As part of the state's new budget, the Vermont State College system received a $2.5 million increase in funding. That's holding a tuition increase to only one percent for students compared to a three percent increase that was scheduled to go into effect this fall.

Plans are also in place to identify how the state can offer associate degree programs through tech centers as well as adding apprenticeship programs so Vermonters can work and get a college education at the same time.

"We are doing everything we can to innovate and figure out how we can continue to provide the high-quality education that we have to the traditional market -- which is getting smaller -- and also expand our market to the rest of Vermonters who haven't gone to college before, to figure out what kind of programs are going to be helpful for them to get good jobs," Spaulding said.

Vermont's budget also included a one-time increase of $500,000 for a VSAC Advancement Grant. That will help nearly 300 Vermonters enroll in college programs that don't always result in a two or four year degree -- which officials say is a growing market for schools.

In yet another effort to attract and retain students, Governor Phil Scott also presented the inaugural Choose Vermont Scholarship. It awards $5,000 to two first-year students who commit to attending a Vermont school.

"Ever since I was in 5th grade I wanted to go to the University of Vermont. And as it got closer, the high-quality of education was a big thing, and just the beauty of the natural surroundings," said Kelsey True, a scholarship winner from Connecticut who will attend the University of Vermont to study nursing.

According to a 2017 report, Vermont colleges and universities attracted more than 44,000 students a year -- more than half of the students were from out of state.