Target unveils wheelchair-friendly costumes for kids

Though we are nearly three months out from Halloween, Target has officially unveiled its newest line of Halloween wheelchair-friendly costumes

Released under the 'Hyde and Eek! Boutique' collection, the retail company calls the new costumes "adaptive wheelchair costumes." There are a total of three costumes available at this time, including a princess, a unicorn and a pirate.

According to Target's website, the full princess carriage and pirate ship collection are set to be released on Aug. 22.

Target says the wheelchair covers will fit a variety of wheelchair sizes.

