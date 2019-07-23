Macy's pulls plates with portion size joke after online outrage

Macy's is pulling a line of porcelain plates that advocated for smaller portion sizes, not because of the message but because of how it was conveyed.

The plates jokingly suggest portion sizes for "skinny jeans," "favorite jeans" and "mom jeans." Writer and TV host Alie Ward found the joke tasteless when she saw the plates in Macy's flagship New York store.

She tweeted a picture of them, which led to outrage on social media.

Within hours, Macy's said it missed the mark on the product and the plates would be removed from its stores.

The company behind the design, "Pourtions," has similar messages on its entire line of dinnerware, including bowls, wine and liquor glasses.

Its president says their products are meant as "a lighthearted take on the important issue of portion control."

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.