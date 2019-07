A globally rare type of forest in Essex, New York will now be persevered thanks to a local trail association.

The 35 acres of land features 400 million-year-old fossils and was once a part of the world's oldest coral reef. It is the site of the former Essex Quarry which closed a few years ago.

Once the property is bought by Champlain Area Trails, they plan to develop a nature park with two miles of hiking trails.

The project is expected to cost around 165-thousand dollars.