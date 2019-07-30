79-year-old Ohio woman sentenced to jail for feeding stray cats

A 79-year-old Ohio woman is facing jail time for feeding stray cats.

A stray cat sits on Nancy Segula's back porch. The 70 year old was sentenced to more than a week in jail for feeding the strays. / Source: WJW, Tribune via CNN

"I used to have a neighbor that had a couple of cats and he moved away and when he moved away he left the cats," said Nancy Segula.

Segula said then the cats started showing up on her back porch.

"I would always feed them and take care of them because I was worried about them and I'm a cat lover. And then, once my neighbors around here started being unhappy about it, then they called the animal warden," she said.

In 2017, Segula received her first citation and then a couple more.

Her latest citation required her to appear before a judge last week, who sentenced her to 10 days in the county jail.

"I couldn't believe my mom was telling me that. For what's she's doing out here, feeding some stray animals, she gets 10 days in the county jail. I couldn't believe it," said Dave Pawlowski, Segula's son.

Segula's family is worried about their mother.

"I'm sure people hear about the things that happen downtown in that jail. Not a lot of good things at all and they are going to let my 79-year-old mother go there?" said Pawlowski.

In Garfield Heights, it's illegal to feed stray dogs and cats, but Segula's family doesn't think the punishment fits the crime.

"I understand my mother has broken a law repeatedly with this and that is a law in Garfield Heights, but it should have been reviewed individually. Why would you send a 79-year-old lady to jail for feeding cats?" said Pawlowski.

"That it's too much of a sentence for me for what I'm doing when there are so many people out there that do so many bad things," said Segula.

Segula is scheduled to report to jail on Aug. 11.

