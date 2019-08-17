Classic cars cruise into Milton

Nearly 100 Classic cars cruised into Milton today all for a good cause.

The annual Milton area car show and fundraiser drew in people from all across New England and Canada.

Dozens stopped by throughout the day to check out 90 antique cars, bid in a silent auction, and give donations.

According to event organizers, all of the money raised will go to the Children's Miracle Network.

They say the fundraiser has always been about helping kids.

"We've had one day where it rained all day and we had about 50 cars that stayed with us all day. We've got an excellent reputation. You can talk to anyone about it, we've got an excellent reputation. We're honest and we just want to help the kids," said Leo and Cheryl Belval.

In the past 17 years they've raised $44,000. Their goal this year is to hit the $50,000 mark.