Make a plan to RE-SCAN on October 24!

On Thursday, October 24th, WCAX will upgrade to a new, more efficient and higher-quality transmitter signal. This change will affect anyone who receives our signal with a TV antenna. If you receive WCAX over the air using an antenna, you will be required to re‐scan your TV’s channel receiver in order to find us. You WILL NOT be required to re‐scan UNTIL the date of the upgrade – Thursday, October 24th.

Anyone receiving WCAX on an antenna WILL lose the signal to WCAX, Movies!, Start TV, and ION TV programming on Thursday, October 24th until this simple re‐scan is performed.

If you receive WCAX on cable or satellite, you will NOT be affected.

RE-SCAN helpline: 802-652-6410

Thursday: 9a - 9p

Friday: 9a - 7a

Monday: 9a - 7p

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How do I rescan my TV?

To perform a re-scan of your television receiver, use your remote control to access your TV’s menu screen. You should be able to find a setting like: “Scan for channels,” or “Channel search.” When you select that and press Enter, your TV will automatically search the airwaves and update your TV’s channel listing. When this is complete, you will once again have access to WCAX, Movies!, Start TV, and ION programming.

For most TVs, performing a re-scan includes these simple steps:



Use your remote to access the MENU system on your television.

While on the TV (or TUNER) input, select the ANTENNA setting (if applicable).

Find the option labeled "Scan for channels," "Channel search," or something similar, and select that with your remote.

Your TV will automatically search the airwaves for all available local channels.

Once this re‐scan is complete, you should be able to access WCAX, Movies!, Start TV, and ION TV programming as usual.

My TV doesn’t have that, what should I do?

You may want to perform a Google search for your specific TV brand or refer to your TV's user manual for a step‐by‐step guide.

How soon will my channels reset?

It varies from TV to TV, but the re-scan should take only a few minutes and your new channels should show up right away.

Need further detailed instructions? Click Here!