Buttigieg talks mental health in New Hampshire

Democratic presidential hopeful, and Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg made multiple stops in New Hampshire this weekend.

Saturday afternoon, Buttigieg attended a house party at the home of former State Senator Peter Burling. He also had stops Saturday in Newport and Lebanon as he made his pitch to first-in-the-nation voters.

This week the 37-year-old mayor, who is also a combat veteran, laid out his plan to address the mental health crisis plaguing the nation. He says more services need to be available to kids.

"in the same way that it ought to be the norm to have a mental health checkup as you would a physical, it ought to be the norm to have someone trained as a school psychologist the same way you would see a school nurse. And yet councilors, in many schools are basically reduced to scheduling. The barely even get to get into these issues," said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg took several questions from the crowd during the event in Cornish. Senator Burling told WCAX News it's the largest political event he has ever held at his house. Voters WCAX News spoke with afterwards seemed to be very impressed by the young mayor.

"I think he is awesome. I think our generation needs someone who will bring us to the next phase and I'm supporting a fellow millennial candidate for that reason," said Catherine Strong of New York.

Jean Proehl of Cornish, New Hampshire says, "I think he has great idea, I think he has great experience and I think he's got great energy. I think he could be just what we need."

"I heard solid stuff about things at are a specific concern for me. Climate change is one, energy issues are very important to me and there was a lot there," Jay Campion of Hanover, New Hampshire said.

Our Adam Sullivan sat down for a one-on-one interview with Buttigieg. You can see that in it's entirety, Sunday morning on the Channel 3 News with Scott Fleishman.