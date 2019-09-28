Green Mountain Animal Defenders' held their 9th annual Walk for All Animals on Saturday.

Animal rights advocates of all ages walked around downtown Burlington promoting protection and criticizing cruelty. Dozens took to Church Street donning signs and wearing animal costumes.

G-MAD's mission is to raise awareness about compassion for all species of animals. The volunteer-run organization frequently rescues injured or abandoned animals and transports them to rehabilitators around the state.

"We have this event to bring together all our community members who care about animals so we can do something together, build community, get to know each other a little better and also obviously to raise money. If you donate money, then you can choose to earmark which kind of animal help that you would give, or you could do it in general. That's why we want to build our community," said Jill Jacobelli of Green Mountain Animal Defenders.

Funds raised go towards rescuing wildlife, protecting animals in entertainment, and neutering house pets.