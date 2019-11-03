Concord School District superintendent resigns

Police in Dixon, Illinois are investigating after the high school received a call making mention of "Milby". Police in a release said the school received the call Monday morning from an older male who said "the school should be looking into students that failed to attend school today, as they might have another Milby situation." (MGN Image)
Posted:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) The superintendent of the Concord School District has resigned amid criticism of the district's handling of allegations of sexual misconduct by a former teacher.

Terri Forsten was placed on administrative leave in September. The school board accepted her resignation at a special meeting on Friday night.

In a letter to the public, two school board members wrote Forsten acknowledges "stepping aside will allow the District to begin the process of regaining the community's trust."

The board plans to hire Franklyn Bass of Manchester as interim superintendent.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 