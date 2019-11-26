President spares two turkeys from Thanksgiving dinner

Americans will gobble up more than 40 million turkeys between now and the end of the year. But two will escape the holiday season thanks to a bit of presidential intervention.

A presidential pardon causes a minor flap in the nation’s capital, as 'Butter' receives full presidential pardon. (Source: Gray DC)

Turkey is not on the White House menu this Thanksgiving, at least, not "Bread" and "Butter." In a tradition that dates back to the time of Lincoln, President Donald Trump issued a holiday pardon to "Butter."

"I wish you a lot of luck," President Trump said to the bird at a White House event, "but I hereby grant you a full and complete pardon."

But though Butter received the pardon, Bread will be spared from the Thanksgiving table, as well. The pair of toms-- male turkeys-- are set to retire at Gobbler's Rest, a farm on Virginia Tech's campus.

The North Carolina farmer who raised Bread and Butter said he's honored to see his turkeys at the top of the pecking order.

"When you're a turkey grower, to get your turkeys, to get to raise it, and get to come to the White House and meet the president, that's as good as it gets," said Wellie Jackson of Clinton, North Carolina.

Before they met the president, Bread and Butter upgraded from their farm digs to a swanky D.C. hotel, paid for by the National Turkey Federation.

That's where we caught up with the dynamic duo.

Reporter Kyle Midura: Bread, Butter, thank you for joining me today. Are you sick of all the fowl puns?

Bread and Butter: Gobble

Kyle Midura: How badly did the founders screw up when they picked the bald eagle as the national bird?

Bread and Butter: (awkward silence)

They may be bird brains, but clearly they know enough to dodge a politically loaded question.

While the annual pardon has its roots in the Lincoln administration, President George H.W. Bush was the first president to offer an official resolution pardoning a turkey.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.