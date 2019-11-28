Vaping illness or the flu? Doctors say both present similar symptoms

Fever, chills, shortness of breath: Are these symptoms of the flu or vaping-related lung illness?

As flu season continues, new numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show more vaping related lung illnesses nationwide. (Source: Gray DC)

"A little bit of coughing, wheezing, so forth," said Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos with Johns Hopkins Medicine. "It could be from electronic cigarette use."

Both have similar symptoms. This flu season, Galiatsatos says health care providers are having trouble diagnosing patients.

"This is a new phenomenon for us," he said. "We are finding common diseases are becoming more prevalent and then more unique diseases are being unearthed because of e-cigarette use."

So far, thousands have fallen ill to what the CDC is calling an outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries.

As more cases pop up across the country, President Trump and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are discussing ways to address the growing health risks.

Meanwhile, vaping advocates are rallying behind the industry. Many, like American Vaping Association President Greg Conley, say they used the popular devices to quit smoking.

"It was a watermelon flavor that helped me disconnect from the taste of cigarettes," said Conley.

When asked about concerns this flu season, Conley pointed to those who use illegally purchased products off the street.

"Those who are using illicit THC products should be worried regardless of what time of year it is," he said.

So, what should you do?

Tell the truth. Experts say your health depends on it.

"I tell every patient, I'm not your mother priest or rabbi," Galiatsatos said. "I hold no judgment, just tell me what's going on."

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot. That includes people who use e-cigarettes and vaping products.

