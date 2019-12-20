Kohl’s now open 24 hours a day until Christmas Eve

Beginning Friday, December 20 at 7 a.m., Kohl’s stores nationwide will be open 24 hours through 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

The retailer is keeping its doors open around the clock so last-minute holiday shoppers can check off their gift lists.

For those who prefer to shop online, Kohl’s is offering free, in-store pick up within two hours on most eligible purchases made on Kohls.com and the Kohl’s mobile app through Christmas Eve, with most orders ready within one hour.

