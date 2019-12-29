Vermont Fish & Wildlife celebrating 8 years of stream fixes

The Department of Fish and Wildlife is celebrating eight years of improving trout habitat in northeastern Vermont rivers and streams. Trout thrive in streams that offer them plenty of places to hide, such as under trees that have fallen into the streams. Fallen trees also create a mix of pools and shallow areas that are used by trout for feeding, reproducing, avoiding high flows, and hiding from predators. A six-year study in the East Branch Nulhegan River watershed found that on average brook trout abundance tripled in just three years at sites with added trees.

