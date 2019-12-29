New York man dies in Vermont skiing crash

A New York man has died in a skiing accident at Vermont's Killington Resort. Vermont State Police say 58-year-old Jason Vitale of Baldwin, N.Y., was not wearing a helmet when he lost control and collided with a tree at high speed on Saturday. Authorities say he went into cardiac arrest while being taken to the hospital, where he later died. The accident happened the same day a power outage temporarily shut down lifts at the resort. Some skiers and riders spent more than an hour on a gondola lift before it was brought back online.