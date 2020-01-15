Analysis: Sanders and Warren debate showdown

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Democratic presidential candidates debated for the final time Tuesday night ahead of the Iowa caucuses, and that included the first major showdown between Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Earlier this week CNN reported that Warren had claimed Sanders had told her in a private meeting last year that a woman could not beat Trump for the Presidency. Sanders denies saying that.
Galen Ettlin spoke with University of Vermont political science professor Lisa Holmes about that encounter and other debate highlights.