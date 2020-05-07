New Eisenhower Memorial finished, but dedication postponed

The sculptures are installed. The inscriptions are carved. But the new memorial honoring our 34th president, Dwight Eisenhower, is closed to the public.

A chain-link fence surrounds the newly completed Dwight Eisenhower Memorial in Washington, D.C. It was supposed to open Friday to coincide with the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, but the dedication has been postponed because of the pandemic. (Source: Gray DC)

"We had wonderful invitations out, we were going to have quite a crowd," said Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, "[but] there's no way you can do that under the current situation."

Roberts is chairman of the Eisenhower Memorial Commission and has been involved with the project since Congress approved it back in 1999.

The site was selected in 2005, and the groundbreaking took place in 2017. The dedication would have been Friday, May 8-- the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

"[Eisenhower] saved Western democracy in Europe. And for that matter, the rest of the world," said Roberts.

Right now, a chain-link fence lines the circumference of the memorial, but we can give you this sneak peek. On the left, statues depict Eisenhower as president in the oval office. On the right, a scene from World War II shows Eisenhower as supreme commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force. Across the length of the memorial, there is a subtle yet poignant hand-drawn tapestry of the Normandy coastline-- the site of the D-Day invasion.

Visitors will get the chance to honor Eisenhower soon. A new dedication date is set for September.

"This is a way you can reach through time to a touchstone of what America is all about and the man who made it possible," said Roberts.

Roberts says he will also honor Eisenhower on the Senate floor.

For more information about the Eisenhower Memorial, visit the website here.

