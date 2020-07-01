With fatal crashes up, Vt. police urge drivers to slow down

The Fourth of July weekend is almost here and Vermont State Police, local police and the Vermont Department of Public Safety are asking Vermonters to slow down and be careful on the roadways.

Since the start of 2020, there have been 21 crash deaths compared to nine in the same amount of time last year.

June 2020 alone saw nine people killed on roadways in Vermont.

This uptick in deadly crashes has authorities reminding motorists ahead of the holiday weekend to slow down and drive sober. Law enforcement will be working to keep people safe over the Fourth of July weekend.

"We see an increase in driving crashes and fatalities in the summer months and during the Fourth of July holiday celebration. The Vermont State Police, the Department of Motor Vehicles, local and county law enforcement agencies will be visible this holiday season to detect and deter aggressive, distracted and impaired driving," Vt. State Police Lt. Tara Thomas said.

Police also remind people to never drive distracted, move over for bikes and wear their seat belts.