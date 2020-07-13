'Vermont Almanac' to provide rural observations of Green Mountain State

If you're shopping early for a birthday or an early holiday gift, there's a special book in the works about rural Vermont.

Courtesy: Vermont Almanac

The "Vermont Almanac: Stories from & for the Land" includes contributions from a cross section of Vermonters, from writers and photographers to hunters and loggers. It's being put together by the former editors of Northern Woodlands magazine. One of those editors, Patrick White, says like other almanacs, it will identify weather patterns, but it will also take a deeper, more local dive.

"We're hoping to sort of put that to where the rubber meets the road and talk to farmers, to talk to loggers, to landowners, to scientists about what that changing climate means in real terms, what the growing season is like, what new insects and diseases may be coming up because of that climate change," White said.

The "Vermont Almanac" will print annually in December and is available for pre-order.