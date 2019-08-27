5.7M kids water bottles recalled because of choking hazard

Contigo is recalling 5.7 million kids water bottles because their spouts can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

No injuries have been reported.

The affected models have a black spout base and a black spout cover. They were sold from April 2018 through June 2019.

The water bottle comes in three sizes - 13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce - with multiple colors, materials and graphics.

They were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs.

Contigo has instructions so you can verify whether or not your kids’ water bottle is included in the recall. If it is, you can also order a replacement lid.

Check your water bottle and request a new lid if necessary.

