5G network rollout underway in select cities

Cell phones are about to get much faster and the first phone on the market capable of carrying 5G is here.

Motorola took us into the secure area where they developed the Moto Z-3 phone with an adapter that kicks it up to 5G speed.

"Once it connects it will then show 5G UWB to show that it's now registered on 5G ultra wide band network," said

Doug Michau, Motorola's director of North America product operation. He says 5G can provide speeds 10 times faster than current 4G LTE, allowing for photos and video to download in just seconds, and crystal clear video calls.

Reporter Adriana Diaz: So you won't have that awkward freeze where the picture freezes and you're not sure what face you were making when that happens.

Doug Michau: Exactly.

Several tech companies are releasing 5G phones in the coming months. Motorola teamed up with Verizon to have it first. Right now it's only available in sections of Chicago and Minneapolis with plans to be in 30 cities by the end of the year. The signal is carried on new smaller towers that can fit on a light pole.

CNET's Jessica Dolcourt tried it out. 5G worked in speed tests but dropped out when she downloaded an app or video. "I knew it wasn't going to be completely smooth sailing but it never is when you have new technology," Dolcourt said.

She says eventually when the bugs are worked out 5G will not just speed up our phones but open up new technologies. One company called Third Eye is developing mixed reality glasses that would let a doctor take and analyze a 3D scan or can give mechanics an image of an engine.

"This is the very beginning, 5G is definitely going to get stronger," Dolcourt said.

5G's ability to cut down on lag time will, one day, allow driverless cars to talk to each other..

"The goal is to get to less than 10 milliseconds -- which is almost instantaneous. So if you can get that level of information to a driverless car, for example, it can be that much more accurate and more safe," Michau said.

5G networks are currently being built. Big cities will see it first but it could a while before the whole country is dialed in.