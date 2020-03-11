5th New Hampshire man tests positive for new virus

Officials say a fifth New Hampshire resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus after coming into close contact with a confirmed case in Massachusetts.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday the adult man from Rockingham County is self-isolated at home.

All of the New Hampshire cases involve people who have either traveled to Italy or had close contact with one of the other patients. None has been hospitalized.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, and the vast majority of people recover.

3/10/2020 4:19:23 PM (GMT -4:00)