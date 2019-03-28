5th attacker sentenced in brutal Burlington beating death

Nearly three years after a brutal beating death at a Burlington homeless camp, the final attacker learned his fate.

Our Christina Guessferd was in court Thursday afternoon for the emotional testimony. The victim's family told her they're glad it's over but the wounds won't ever heal.

"This is what we have to deal with for the rest of our life is that we have one missing," Ida McKinney said.

McKinney is Amos Beede's sister. She says her brother's death has left a hole in their family.

"We've got a long road ahead of us without Amos with us," McKinney said.

It's been a long road since Beede, 38, was murdered in May 2016 at a homeless camp in Burlington following a dispute over feces and urine throwing.

Police said the man from Milton suffered facial fractures, several broken bones and head trauma.

Prosecutors argued Myia Barber instigated the attack, leading four others to Beede's tent to participate in the beating. Barber pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Another attacker, Erik Averill, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Two others, Amber Dennis and Alison Gee, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Thursday, Jordan Paul's case was the last to be resolved. He was sentenced to 12-15 years for manslaughter in a case the judge called one of the worst she's ever seen.

"I'm protecting society from you," Vermont Superior Court Judge Nancy Waples said.

In court, Paul expressed remorse, saying the crime was a product of his difficult upbringing.

"I know I'm responsible for my actions and not stopping others in their actions, for if I did, Amos would be here alive today," Paul said.

Beede's family says Paul's hard life is no excuse for his crime.

"We all know what's wrong and right," McKinney said. "I don't care what kind of upbringing we had."

The family says they wanted life sentences but understood the plea deals meant the justice process wouldn't drag on. Still, they say they'll never fully heal.

"It may be over as far as the sentencing and that they're all going to serve their time," McKinney said, "but it isn't over for us."

After the sentencing, Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George told WCAX News she hopes Paul takes advantage of programming during his sentence because he owes it to Beede to become a better person.