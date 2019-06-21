5th suspect charged in fatal drug-related shooting

A fifth suspect has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man found dead on a rural road in Concord, Vermont, last fall.

The Caledonian Record reports that 33-year-old Lee Travis Searl was arraigned this week on federal weapons charges accusing him of unlawful transportation of a handgun linked to the investigation of Michael Pimental's death. He pleaded not guilty.

Pimental's girlfriend has implicated her father and another man in the shooting. All three have been charged, along with another man.

Federal prosecutors are seeking extra time because the investigation into Pimental's death has become intertwined with a drug investigation. Last summer, the Vermont Drug Task Force began the investigation into Pimental, his girlfriend, her father, and others.

