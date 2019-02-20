6 arrested in St. Albans drug sweep

Six people face charges following a drug bust in St. Albans Tuesday.

It happened at a residence on Locke Terrace. Armed with a search warrant, police say they seized 170 bags of heroin and 18.5 grams of crack cocaine, along with over $2,000 in cash and an illegal gun.

Kashir Thompson, 21, Xavier Dukes, 25, Keiandra Hale, 24, and Caianne Cayode, 21, all from Springfield, Massachusetts, were arrested. Police also arrested Nadine Morales, 31, and Erin Rutkowski, 44, of St. Albans.

Police say it was the second search of the same location as part of an ongoing investigation.