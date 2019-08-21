Six displaced after a house fire in Bradford

Fire gutted a home in Bradford Wednesday morning.

Firefighters got the call for the blaze on South Pleasant Street a little before 4 a.m.

They say it was two daughters who were woken by the smell of smoke and alerted their parents.

That's when they all got out through a bedroom window.

Fire officials say both the home and barn which had been converted into an apartment is a total loss and six people are currently without a home.

They say the house didn't have any working smoke alarms at the time of the fire.

Bradford Fire Chief Ryan Terrill tells WCAX News that lack of manpower at his volunteer department hampered the response. He also said the home had been renovated, which made it more difficult to fight the fire.

"The barn was retrofitted into a living facility so it caused a lot of issues trying to get the fire out. There was a lot of knee walls, a lot of hidden pockets where the fire could get into," Terrill said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but firefighters say it started near the kitchen.

Sadly, two family pets, a dog and a cat, did not escape the flames.