69 schools across Vermont get $1.4M in school safety grants

Sixty-nine public, private and independent schools across Vermont have been awarded $1.4 million in grants that will be used to complete 150 projects.

The funds were announced Monday by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

The Vermont Legislature approved the funds during the 2019 session to enable eligible schools to plan for, and install, equipment to enhance building security.

Priority was given to exterior and interior door locking mechanisms and public address systems to ensure all those in and outside school buildings can be informed of an emergency.

Other improvements include security cameras and window shading.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)