7 Vermont towns comprise new community broadband group

A new broadband group aimed at providing affordable and high-speed internet service to communities in Vermont has officially formed.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the Deerfield Valley Communications Union District was assembled after seven towns voted to join.

The district came to be as a result of a new state law that allows for two or more town and cities to create districts for the delivery of communication services and the operation of a facility.

The district is comprised of the town of Halifax, Marlboro, Stratton, Whitingham, Wilmington, Readsboro and Wardsboro.

Joining a district allows the communities to apply for state grants that would help offset costs for internet companies to provide the services.

4/13/2020 9:45:31 PM (GMT -4:00)