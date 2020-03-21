7 more positive COVID-19 cases at Burlington care facility

The Vermont Health Department on Saturday confirmed more cases of the coronavirus-- almost half of them residents of a Burlington long-term care facility.

The state reported 16 new cases statewide. Seven of those cases are residents of the Burlington Health & Rehabilitation Center.

The Health Department has prioritized identifying and testing any symptomatic patients and health care workers at the facility following positive tests there.

The facility is checking the temperature of all staff before they enter the building and having employees who are symptomatic stay at home.

Health officials say they are deeply concerned about the numbers and have spoken with the CDC.

Here is the state's plan for residents and staff:

Plan for Residents

•If a long-term care facility resident tests positive, they will remain at the facility, unless they require hospitalization.

•If residents are symptomatic or otherwise ineligible to be released, they will remain at the long-term care facility, unless they require hospitalization.

•If residents are asymptomatic and eligible for discharge, the resident will be discharged and quarantined for 14 days.

•Residents that have been discharged in the last 14 days will be contacted and urged to quarantine.

Plan for Staff

•If staff test positive or are symptomatic, they must return or stay at home and follow these CDC recommendations. These recommendations include instructions on when isolation can be discontinued.

•Employees of the long term care facility will be restricted from entering other long term care facilities or communal settings with groups at higher risk for COVID-19.

•The facility will assess all employees' risk of exposure and exclude employees from work for 14 days after their last exposure, if appropriate.

•Continued use of stringent PPE & access control measures with twice a day temperature checks.

Saturday's count brings the total number of cases in Vermont to 49.