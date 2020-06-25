7 new cases; Inmate at St. Albans prison tests positive

Vermont's Human Services secretary says the state is reexamining its intake policy for new inmates after several have recently tested positive for COVID-19 at correctional facilities.

Mike Smith says a new inmate at the St. Albans prison has tested positive and has been quarantined.

The St. Albans Messenger reported that Smith said Wednesday that full testing of inmates and staff may not be needed because the inmate has been quarantined since arriving.

Meanwhile, testing is underway two other Vermont correctional facilities.

Both had new intakes from out of state recently test positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Smith said the Department of Corrections may send new inmates to one or two facilities to be quarantined.

