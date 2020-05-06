706 Vermonters have recovered from COVID-19

The Vermont Department of Health Wednesday released how many people it estimates have recovered from COVID-19.

Of the 908 confirmed cases, 52 people have died and an estimated 706 have recovered. Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says the rest may be still working their way through recovery or didn't check in with the department to update them on their status.

Levine says Vermonters who have anitbodies to COVID-19 in their blood will be safer, but that the science on "herd immunity" is still unclear. "My hope would be at least herd immunity would provide for less serious illness in the future for those who might contract the virus, but it's really hard to say," Levine said.

The health commissioner was also asked about anitbody testing to figure out the level of potential herd immunity. He noted that the FDA is setting stricter standards for the seralogic tests althouth there is still no news on when those will begin in Vermont. We're expecting the next update from the working group on that on May 13th.

