$7.5M offer could start auction of Hermitage Club assets

According to bankruptcy court documents, a $7.5 million offer could start the auction process for the properties formerly owned by the Hermitage Club.

The Brattleboro Reformer reported Tuesday that Rainmaker Mountain LLC has offered $4 million for properties including the Haystack Mountain ski area, two inns in West Dover and undeveloped parcels of land in Wilmington. The company also proposed purchasing the Barnstormer chairlift for $3.5 million.

A trustee assigned to oversee the Hermitage Club bankruptcy describes the sale as valuable to both the creditors and the estate. The trustee is looking for a bid deadline of Feb. 20 with a sale on Feb. 25.

