78 to be laid off in GlobalFoundries subsidiary deal

Vermont labor officials say about 78 workers are expected to lose their jobs as part of GlobalFoundries sale of a subsidiary company this week.

Acting Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington Thursday said the state was told that the job cuts will impact a range of employees, from executives to front line workers and are expected to take place in January.

Officials with Marvell confirmed the acquisition of Global's Avera Semi business that took place on Tuesday. Avera was one of the subsidiaries of IBM that Global acquired when it bought the Essex Junction semiconductor plant four years ago.

"A number of functions between the Marvell and Avera teams were identified as redundant and have resulted in the elimination of a small percentage of positions worldwide," said a statement from Marvell Wednesday.

GlobalFoundries in recent years has employed about 2,600 workers in Vermont. The Avera subsidiary was thought to employ about 300 workers.

