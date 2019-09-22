Local coders working to make clearing records easier

Saturday, local coders teamed up with legal professionals to assess the strengths and weaknesses of Vermont's expungement process.

It was part of the 7th annual National Day of Civic Hacking, and the theme this year is justice.

The events aim to identify and ease challenges associated with the process of clearing criminal records. Code for BTV says the first step in tackling the issue is brainstorming with the legal professionals who handle these cases every day.

"We're working with them to try and understand what we don't understand about the issues in Vermont. The Code for BTV ultimate goal is not just to improve this for the legal professionals, but we want to see expungement through the eyes of the justice-impacted or aggrieved citizens who need expungement," said Nick Floersch, Code for BTV, chapter of Code for America.

Code for BTV is working with local legal professionals to organize meetings with those citizens. The group hopes to eventually implement automated expungements, which would clear records without people having to go through them manually.