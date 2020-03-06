8, including baby, hurt in NH apartment building fire

Firefighters say an apartment building fire in New Hampshire has injured eight people, including a baby who's in critical condition.

State police said about half of the 49 residents were home in the four-story, 15-unit building in Ossipee when the fire happened just after noon Thursday. Flames were coming from the third floor. Firefighters said three people jumped from windows on the third and fourth floors, and two children were dropped from upper windows. Some of the injured suffered from smoke inhalation.

The origin and cause of the fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office

